Iraq’s Coordination Framework bloc may choose new figure for PM role amid divisions

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Four candidates are under consideration for Iraq’s next prime minister, with the Shiite Coordination Framework (CF) expected to choose a consensus nominee at a meeting on April 13, a source told Shafaq News on Sunday.

Discussions are leaning toward a figure who has not previously held the post, raising the possibility that caretaker Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani and State of Law leader Nouri al-Maliki may be excluded, the source said, noting that additional names could emerge if the current shortlist fails to secure agreement.

Read more: Five contenders eye Iraq's top post: PM selection looms

The move comes after Parliament Speaker Haibet al-Halbousi formally requested the largest parliamentary bloc —the CF, which holds about 185 of parliament’s 329 seats— to submit its nominee within 15 days.

Speaking to Shafaq News, multiple sources within the Framework pointed to persistent divisions over potential candidates. Al-Sudani, who leads the Al Ima’ar wal Tanmiya (Reconstruction and Development) bloc with 46 seats, remains in contention despite earlier backing for al-Maliki and has signaled openness to a compromise figure.

Names under discussion also include Basim al-Badri, viewed by some factions as a potential consensus choice, while Asaib Ahl al-Haq leader Qais al-Khazali has put forward options such as Hamid al-Shatri.

According to the sources, the CF may ultimately move away from al-Maliki in favor of a new nominee, with Ammar al-Hakim, head of al-Hikma (Wisdom) Movement, and al-Khazali expressing reservations, while Badr Organization leader Hadi al-Amiri has yet to take a public position and is expected to align with the final consensus.

Read more: Iraq's premiership battle has already begun