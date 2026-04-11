Iraq sets 15-day clock for PM nomination after new president elected

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Parliament Speaker Haibat Al-Halbousi on Saturday gave Iraq’s largest parliamentary bloc, the Shiite Coordination Framework, 15 days to nominate a prime minister following the election of new President Nizar Amedi.

Amedi secured 227 votes in a second-round runoff after no candidate met the two-thirds threshold in the initial vote. A senior Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) leader and former environment minister, Amedi has held multiple senior roles within Iraq’s presidency since 2005, including chief of staff to three presidents, and currently serves in the State Administration Coalition.

Read more: Iraq picks Nizar Amedi as sixth president