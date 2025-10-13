Iraq: 12 names circulate for premiership amid internal divisions

Shafaq News – Baghdad

A senior member of Iraq’s Parliamentary Foreign Relations Committee, Mukhtar al-Mousawi, revealed on Monday that several prominent political figures are emerging as potential contenders for the premiership after the upcoming parliamentary elections.

Speaking to Shafaq News, al-Mousawi indicated that political negotiations over Iraq’s next government are already underway behind the scenes. "There is ongoing talk within political circles about several politicians being considered for the premiership once the election results are announced — a process that could take significant time due to various factors," he explained.

The list of contenders, according to al-Mousawi, includes State of Law Coalition leader Nouri al-Maliki, former parliamentarian Adnan al-Zurfi, National Security Advisor Qasim al-Araji, intelligence chief Hamid al-Shatri, former Youth and Sports Minister Abdul-Hussein Abtan, and current Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani.

Al-Mousawi anticipated a particularly intense rivalry between al-Maliki and al-Zurfi, highlighting al-Zurfi’s broad network of domestic and international ties. He also noted that al-Sudani’s prospects for a second term remain limited and could further decline, particularly if he meets with controversial or widely rejected figures during his participation in the Sharm El-Sheikh summit.

A separate political source confirmed to Shafaq News that the Coordination Framework, Iraq’s dominant Shiite alliance, is currently split into two blocs — one aligned with al-Maliki and the other backing al-Sudani. According to the source, a list of 12 candidates is currently being reviewed for the premiership.

Parliamentary elections are scheduled for November 11, with major political parties fielding senior leaders as top candidates in key provinces, including Baghdad.

Profiles Of Potential Candidates For Premiership

Mohammed Shia al-Sudani

The current prime minister of Iraq, in office since October 2022, and founder of the Al-Furatain Movement, established in January 2019. His party won one seat in the 2021 elections. Before becoming premier, al-Sudani served as governor of Maysan (2009–2010) and held ministerial portfolios including human rights, labor and social affairs, and industry and trade.

Nouri al-Maliki

Secretary-General of the Islamic Dawa Party and head of the State of Law Coalition, which secured 33 seats in the 2021 parliamentary elections. Al-Maliki previously served as Iraq’s prime minister for two consecutive terms (2006–2014) and remains one of the most influential Shiite political figures.

Adnan al-Zurfi

Founder and leader of the Al-Wafa Movement, and a member of parliament from 2018 to 2021. Although his movement does not have a separate bloc in the 2021 results, it has been associated with the State of Law Coalition. A former governor of Najaf (2004–2005, 2009–2014), al-Zurfi was tasked with forming a government in March 2020 but later declined.

Qasim al-Araji

A former senior member of the Badr Organization, al-Araji currently serves as Iraq’s National Security Advisor (since July 2020). He previously held the post of interior minister (2017–2018) and was a member of parliament, where he sat on the Security and Defense Committee.

Hamid al-Shatri

A non-partisan security figure, al-Shatri heads the Iraqi National Intelligence Service (INIS) as of 2025. He has previously held positions within the Interior Ministry and the National Security Service, gaining a reputation as a technocrat within the security establishment.

Abdul-Hussein Abtan

Founder and leader of the Iqtadar al-Watani (National Capability) Movement, which won one seat in the 2021 elections. He served as minister of youth and sports (2014–2018), deputy governor of Najaf (2005–2009), and member of parliament (2010–2014). Abtan is seen as a centrist figure promoting administrative reform.

