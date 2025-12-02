Reconstruction Bloc backs Iraq's Al-Sudani for another term

Shafaq News – Baghdad

The Reconstruction and Development Alliance (Al-Ima’ar wal Tanmiya), led by Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, reaffirmed on Tuesday its nomination of the caretaker prime minister for a second term, describing his previous tenure as a successful experience.

According to a statement issued after the alliance’s regular meeting, members reviewed the ongoing negotiations among Iraq’s major blocs. They emphasized adherence to constitutional timelines for forming the next government and highlighted the need for a political, economic, and security program capable of addressing the country’s major challenges.

The alliance’s position comes as several Shia contenders remain under discussion for the premiership. Names circulating within the Coordination Framework — the Shia alliance now positioning itself as the largest bloc —also include State of Law leader Nouri Al-Maliki, Accountability and Justice Commission chief Basim Al-Badri, and Basra Governor Asaad Al-Eidani, while intelligence director Hamid Al-Shatri is expected to be dropped from consideration.

Iraq’s established power-sharing arrangement continues to shape these negotiations, with the premiership reserved for a Shia figure, the speakership for a Sunni, and the presidency for a Kurd.

Al-Sudani’s standing has been strengthened by the recent parliamentary elections, in which his alliance, Al-Ima’ar wal Tanmiya, won 46 seats — the largest share in the new legislature. Members of the CF acknowledge that this result has bolstered his legitimacy within the bloc. However, internal deliberations take into account the challenges he faced while in office, including public criticism over corruption scandals, slow reforms, and recurring service and energy crises.