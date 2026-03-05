Al-Maliki calls for Iraq to build “international partnerships” beyond regional axes

Shafaq News- Baghdad

On Thursday, former Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki, leader of the State of Law Coalition, called on Iraq’s next government to pursue an “independent national approach” that avoids alignment with regional axes.

In a post on X, al-Maliki described Iraq as capable of serving as “an effective balancing force” in its regional environment, arguing that dialogue and economic integration offer the most direct path to stability.

He expressed hope that the incoming government would focus on building “solid international partnerships” through agreements that strengthen Iraq’s security and development while respecting its sovereignty. Iraq, he added, seeks balanced and durable relations with all countries without exception, in a manner that protects national interests and supports regional stability.

Political discussions continue over the formation of Iraq’s next government. The issue resurfaced during al-Maliki’s Friday meeting in Baghdad with US Special Envoy Tom Barrack, amid Washington’s opposition to his possible return to power and warnings that his selection could prompt a reassessment of US ties with Baghdad. A senior political source later told Shafaq News that Iraq’s ruling Shiite Coordination Framework (CF) —the country’s largest political bloc— agreed to withdraw al-Maliki’s nomination for the premiership.

The statement also comes as regional tensions intensify following joint US–Israeli strikes on sites inside Iran on February 28, which prompted Tehran to launch retaliatory missile and drone attacks against Israel and US military bases across the region. In Iraq, factions aligned with Tehran have stepped up activity under the banner of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, claiming rocket and drone attacks against what they describe as “enemy bases” in Iraq and neighboring areas. Political sources told our agency that several factions informed government officials and leaders within the CF that they intend to continue targeting US and Israeli interests inside and outside the country.

