Ahead of October's election: Iraq updates voter records

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) has launched a nationwide update of voter records, an official confirmed on Tuesday.

Ali al-Bayati, head of IHEC’s media office in Kirkuk, explained that the process will run for a month, with 43 centers set up across the province to assist voters. These centers will support those without voter cards, individuals whose fingerprints were not registered, and those looking to transfer their voting location within Kirkuk.

He also highlighted that Iraqis born in 2007 will be voting for the first time in the upcoming elections. “They must visit voter registration centers to obtain their election cards,” he added.

With Iraq preparing for its October 2025 parliamentary elections, discussions continue over the electoral law and the possibility of expanding the number of seats to reflect the latest census results.

Amid these debates, the State Administration Coalition, a political alliance of key Shiite, Sunni, and Kurdish parties, has proposed using national ID cards in the elections to help prevent fraud.