National IDs: Iraq’s plan for voter trust

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s main political blocs are proposing the use of national ID cards in the 2025 elections to curb fraud and restore voter confidence, an informed source revealed on Monday.

The source told Shafaq News that the State Administration Coalition, a political alliance that includes key Shiite, Sunni, and Kurdish parties, support the plan, which targets voters lacking updated biometric cards. National IDs, he explained, are harder to forge and accommodate individuals with unreadable fingerprints.

“Deliberations are set to resume after the Fitr Holiday,” the source clarified, pointing out that the proposal requires amending voter identification rules and has broad political backing.

According to the source, the move aims to reinforce trust in the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) and improve turnout compared to the 2021 election.

Iraq’s factions remain divided on broader electoral law amendments amid internal disagreements and fragmented positions. No consensus has been reached on changing the current legal framework.

Earlier, Fadhel Al-Gharawi, head of the Strategic Center for Human Rights, also endorsed the ID card proposal, estimating it could double voter participation.