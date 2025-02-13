Delegations seek Al-Sadr's view on ending Isolation

Shafaq News/ Political sources confirmed Thursday that most political blocs have sent representatives to the city of Najaf to gauge Shiite cleric Muqtada Al-Sadr's stance on participating in the upcoming parliamentary elections.

The sources told Shafaq News Agency that "no clear path has emerged yet, as the decision remains in Al-Sadr’s hands," adding that the push towards Al-Sadr could intensify in the coming period to ensure potential alliances with his movement under new terms and commitments.

Earlier, sources from Al-Hanana, Al-Sadr's residence, indicated that the decision regarding participation in the elections hinges entirely on Al-Sadr and that his followers are committed to his guidance.

In recent weeks, there has been increasing speculation about efforts by leaders of the Coordination Framework to reach out to Al-Sadr, urging him to rejoin the political process and participate in the upcoming elections. Observers suggest that divisions within the Coordination Framework are driving this call for Al-Sadr’s return to the political scene.

In 2024, Muqtada Al-Sadr announced a rebranding of his political movement, changing its name from "Sadrist Movement" to "National Shiite Current."

Sources close to Al-Sadr noted that this move was part of a broader strategy for his return to the political scene. The name change is seen as an indication of his readiness to re-engage with the political process in Iraq, signaling potential shifts in alliances and strategy in the near future.

Al-Sadr had previously announced his withdrawal from the political process in June 2022, deciding not to participate in any future elections in protest against what he deemed the "corrupt" political class after calling for the resignation of his 73 parliamentary members.