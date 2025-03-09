IHEC: +28 million Iraqis eligible to vote in elections

Shafaq News/ More than 28 million Iraqis (+60.7%) are eligible to participate in the upcoming parliamentary elections scheduled for October 2025, Iraq’s Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) announced on Sunday.

According to IHEC statistics, the number of eligible voters has increased, with Baghdad’s Rusafa district having the highest count, followed by Karkh, Maysan, Nineveh, Anbar, and Dhi Qar.

Earlier, the commission revealed that nearly one million Iraqis born in 2007 have now reached the legal voting age of 18. It also reaffirmed that, under Iraq’s amended Election Law No. 12 of 2018, parliamentary elections must be scheduled at least 45 days before the end of the current legislative term.

In comparison, the number of eligible voters for the 2021 elections stood at 25,139,375, while the 2018 elections saw 24,352,253 eligible participants.