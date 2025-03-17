Iraqi Lawmaker: No official request to amend Election Law

Shafaq News/ A member of Iraq’s parliamentary legal committee said on Monday that there has been no formal request to amend the election law.

“The legal committee has not received any formal request from political blocs or lawmakers regarding amendments to the parliamentary election law,” Legal Committee member Mohammed Anouz told Shafaq News. “What exists now are just statements and discussions within political circles.”

“If there is any intention to amend the election law, it must come through an official request and be discussed in Parliament under the supervision of the legal committee,” he said.

Iraq is scheduled to hold parliamentary elections in October 2025 amid debate over the electoral law and whether the number of seats should be expanded to reflect the country's latest census results.

Sources told Shafaq News that most key factions within the Shiite Coordination Framework have agreed not to push for electoral amendments, citing time constraints.

Any legal revisions would need to be finalized by mid-April for the electoral commission to incorporate them into the general vote scheduled for October, making it difficult to pass changes within a month and a half.

Additionally, there is no consensus among major political forces, including Kurdish and Sunni parties, on amending the law, the sources said. However, they cautioned that if certain factions insist on pushing for changes, it could lead to a prolonged political dispute, potentially delaying elections and extending the current government’s mandate.