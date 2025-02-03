$820M solar power project for Basra province

Shafaq News/ The Basra Investment Commission signed an agreement on Monday with the French energy company TotalEnergies to construct a solar power station with a capacity of 1,000 megawatts.

In an interview with Shafaq News, Alaa Abdul Hussein, the commission's director, stated that the plant will be located in the Artawi area of the Zubair district, covering 8,800 dunams, with an estimated total cost of $820 million.

He also explained that the project will be carried out in four phases, with the first phase set to begin later this year and spanning three years.

This initiative is part of Iraq's broader efforts to expand solar energy. In 2021, the Ministry of Electricity partnered with international companies to develop solar plants, including a 750-megawatt facility in Al-Qaim.

Additionally, Iraq has launched programs to foster private sector involvement in small-scale solar solutions, such as residential and commercial solar panels.

The government aims to produce 20% of its electricity from renewable sources by 2030, with solar power playing a key role in reaching this target.