400+ Iraqi protesters to benefit from General Amnesty Law

Shafaq News/ More than 400 protesters in Dhi Qar province are set to benefit from the General Amnesty Law, according to Ali Mahdi Ajeel, an observer of protester affairs in the region.

Speaking to Shafaq News Agency on Monday, Ajeel confirmed that the cases of these protesters—who were previously detained in Nasiriyah and surrounding districts—have been referred to police stations for processing under the General Amnesty Law. “The first batch of requests has already been submitted to the courts, and legal teams are actively working to expedite the process,” he noted.

The legal relief comes after months following the October protests, during which activists were targeted under the so-called "Law Enforcement Process." Security forces detained over 500 individuals, with many later released on legal bail. The newly appointed police chief, Major General Najah Yasser, defended the arrests as enforcement of existing warrants, while activists denounced them as politically motivated.

General Amnesty Law

On January 21, the Iraqi Parliament passed a series of contentious laws, including amendments to the General Amnesty Law, the Personal Status Law, and the Property Restitution Law.

The vote sparked a walkout by dozens of lawmakers who objected to the “single-package” voting mechanism, arguing it violated constitutional procedures. In protest, they launched a petition to remove Parliament Speaker Mahmoud Al-Mashhadani.

Subsequently, a group of lawmakers challenged the session's legality before Iraq’s Federal Supreme Court, which issued a ruling on February 4 suspending the implementation of the three laws. The decision was met with strong opposition from Sunni political factions and, to a lesser extent, Kurdish parties.

However, on February 5, the Supreme Judicial Council ruled that parliamentary laws cannot be suspended before their publication in the official gazette. While it advised postponing decisions on the Personal Status Law and the property restitution law, it emphasized that courts must proceed with enforcing the General Amnesty Law.

The Federal Supreme Court has scheduled a hearing for Tuesday, February 11, to review the legal challenges against the parliamentary session and the validity of the vote on the three laws. The session will also examine constitutional appeals related to specific provisions of the General Amnesty Law, according to a court statement.