Shafaq News- Baghdad

Around 30 Iraqi ambassadors lack the experience and qualifications needed to represent the country abroad, Mukhtar al-Mousawi, a member of parliament's Foreign Relations Committee, told Shafaq News on Sunday.

Al-Mousawi also raised suspicions of forgery involving academic certificates issued by universities in Beirut and Tehran, arguing that English proficiency should not be the main criterion for selecting ambassadors, given the availability of translation services. "What matters most is having the professional competence and diplomatic experience to represent Iraq and its president appropriately."

The Committee plans to take parliamentary action on the issue, he said.

Beyond concerns over diplomatic appointments, Al-Moussawi also highlighted funding shortages at some Iraqi diplomatic missions. Recalling visits to several embassies, he said one ambassador had complained that he could not afford to reciprocate invitations from fellow diplomats and was struggling to cover his housing costs.

In August 2025, Iraq's parliament approved 91 new ambassadors, drawing criticism from lawmakers who questioned the selection procedures, candidates' qualifications, and political influence over the appointments.

Previous Shafaq News reporting indicated that the number of Iraqi ambassadors had exceeded 100, with monthly salaries for overseas postings reaching $12,000, alongside official vehicles, security protection, housing, and health coverage.

Under Iraq's Foreign Service Law No. 45 of 2008, ambassadors must meet several eligibility requirements, including a university degree, professional experience, demonstrated competence and integrity, and proficiency or adequate knowledge of a living language.

Read more: Controversial ambassadors expose flaws in appointment criteria, embarrassing Iraq’s diplomacy