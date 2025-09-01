Ambassadorial perks straining Iraq’s budget, watchdog warns

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Ambassadorial perks are putting additional pressure on Iraq’s budget, the Eco Iraq Observatory warned on Monday, after Parliament approved the appointment of 93 envoys.

The decision raised the total number of ambassadors to 106, drawing criticism from lawmakers who questioned the session’s legitimacy due to the absence of a quorum.

In a statement, Eco Iraq clarified that ambassadors based at the Foreign Ministry headquarters receive about $9,000 a month, housing, a private car, two bodyguards, a driver, and health insurance for their families. Those assigned abroad, the watchdog added, earn up to $12,000 in addition to their Baghdad salary, with ministry-funded residences, multiple official vehicles, comprehensive family health coverage, and domestic staff provided at state expense.

“These privileges represent a heavy financial burden on the state budget at a time when the country faces economic and service crises,” the group stated.