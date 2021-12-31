Masoud Barzani: Governance shall be inclusive to all the components of Iraq

Shafaq News/ The President of the Kurdistan Region, Masoud Barzani, on Friday called for expediting the formation of the new federal government and pursuing the principles of Partnership, Balance, and consensus in governance.

The remarks of the Kurdish leader came in an open letter on new year's eve.

"The Parliamentary election held in October was good, and the results reflected the will of the people," he said.

"After the approval of the Federal Court, the constitutional steps and pathways to form the government and other institutions shall be executed. Prosperity, services, and the people's demands to all the Iraqi components shall be a priority in the next government's program. The three principles of partnership, consensus, and balance shall be implemented in the governance process. None of the Iraqi components shall be marginalized."

"One more time, we reiterate the pacifist message and the concept of peaceful coexistence of the people of the Kurdistan Region. All the parties shall understand that Iraq and the region will not tolerate more violence, terrorism, extremism, and instability. The international community shall be playing a catalyzing role to ensure peace, justice, and security to spare the innocent people of the region the suffering and the agony."