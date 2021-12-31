Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Masoud Barzani: Governance shall be inclusive to all the components of Iraq

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-12-31T12:56:39+0000
Masoud Barzani: Governance shall be inclusive to all the components of Iraq

Shafaq News/ The President of the Kurdistan Region, Masoud Barzani, on Friday called for expediting the formation of the new federal government and pursuing the principles of Partnership, Balance, and consensus in governance.

The remarks of the Kurdish leader came in an open letter on new year's eve.

"The Parliamentary election held in October was good, and the results reflected the will of the people," he said.

"After the approval of the Federal Court, the constitutional steps and pathways to form the government and other institutions shall be executed. Prosperity, services, and the people's demands to all the Iraqi components shall be a priority in the next government's program. The three principles of partnership, consensus, and balance shall be implemented in the governance process. None of the Iraqi components shall be marginalized."

"One more time, we reiterate the pacifist message and the concept of peaceful coexistence of the people of the Kurdistan Region. All the parties shall understand that Iraq and the region will not tolerate more violence, terrorism, extremism, and instability. The international community shall be playing a catalyzing role to ensure peace, justice, and security to spare the innocent people of the region the suffering and the agony."

related

Masoud Barzani discusses the post-election phase with Khamis al-Khanjar

Date: 2021-10-17 10:51:48
Masoud Barzani discusses the post-election phase with Khamis al-Khanjar

Masoud Barzani hosts the head of the Authority of Al-Hash Al-Shaabi

Date: 2020-10-04 13:28:21
Masoud Barzani hosts the head of the Authority of Al-Hash Al-Shaabi

Masoud Barzani and UK's ambassador commend the Iraqi election

Date: 2021-10-21 12:20:51
Masoud Barzani and UK's ambassador commend the Iraqi election

Kampash reveals to Shafaq News agency the details of its meeting with Masoud Barzani

Date: 2021-01-07 17:01:52
Kampash reveals to Shafaq News agency the details of its meeting with Masoud Barzani

UK's Chief of DSAME: we will remain a friendly force for Iraq and Kurdistan

Date: 2021-11-08 12:19:02
UK's Chief of DSAME: we will remain a friendly force for Iraq and Kurdistan

Al-Kadhimi, Barzani agree on protecting the borders

Date: 2021-06-05 20:59:51
Al-Kadhimi, Barzani agree on protecting the borders

Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani meets with the Iraqi President and the leader of the National State Forces Alliance

Date: 2021-11-17 11:08:17
Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani meets with the Iraqi President and the leader of the National State Forces Alliance

Al-Nujaifi meets Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani in Erbil

Date: 2021-06-06 13:03:33
Al-Nujaifi meets Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani in Erbil