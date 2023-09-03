Iraqi Air Force targets terrorist hideout in Kirkuk

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Air Force announced today, Sunday, that it had targeted a "terrorist hideout" in al-Dibis district of Kirkuk governorate.

The Joint Operations Command stated, "Based on precise intelligence from the Military Intelligence Directorate in coordination with the Targeting Cell/Joint Operations Command, the Air Force Falcons targeted a hideout for terrorist elements in Al-Dibis district of Kirkuk using Cessna Caravan aircraft."

Earlier today, eyewitnesses reported that the Altun Kupri area was subjected to shelling of unknown origin.

The eyewitnesses who relayed their testimonies to Shafaq News Agency explained that this unidentified assault specifically targeted the Saliey area.