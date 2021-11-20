Report

Interior Ministry associate shot dead in Baghdad

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-11-20T15:44:56+0000
Interior Ministry associate shot dead in Baghdad

Shafaq News/ An associate of the Ministry of Interior was reportedly killed in an armed attack in al-Rashad area, east of Baghdad, earlier today, Saturday.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency that a group of unidentified assailants sprayed the taxi the public servant -who used to work in the Accounting department of the Ministry- rode, killing him immediately and injuring the driver.

"A security force rushed to the site and started an investigation into the circumstances of the incident," the source said.

