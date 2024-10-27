Iraqi firefighters contain blaze on Baghdad's Al-Dhilal Street after smoke plumes engulfed the city center

Shafaq News/On Sunday evening, Iraq’s Ministry of Interior announced that firefighters have successfully contained the blaze that erupted in commercial warehouses on Al-Dhilal Street in central Baghdad.

Brig. Gen. Miqdad Miri, the ministry's spokesperson, stated, “Civil Defense teams managed to control the flames, preventing them from spreading to nearby warehouses. Approximately 60 firefighting tankers and large vehicles were deployed to extinguish the fire.”

“There were no casualties, but the fire caused material losses, damaging warehouses that stored refrigerant gas cylinders, electrical appliances, cosmetics, and other goods,” Miri confirmed.

Earlier today, Shafaq News Agency’s cameras captured images of towering smoke plumes engulfing the city center, particularly around Al-Tahrir (Liberation) Square and Al-Umma Park, where citizens were walking.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that “Civil Defense teams, along with Federal Police and Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) tankers, are still working to contain Al-Dhilal Street fire,” adding that “approximately 200 tankers are involved in firefighting efforts, with full mobilization of Civil Defense units from both Al-Karkh and Al-Rusafa.”