Baghdad’s wildfire successfully extinguished after hours of intense firefighting efforts

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Iraq’s Ministry of Interior announced that firefighters have fully extinguished a massive fire that erupted in commercial warehouses on Al-Dhilal Street in central Baghdad, following hours of intense efforts by dozens of firefighting teams.

In a statement, the ministry reported that Civil Defense teams successfully brought the fire under control. The blaze had engulfed warehouses composed of sandwich panels, highly flammable materials that violate Civil Defense safety standards.

The Ministry highlighted the extensive mobilization by Civil Defense, deploying over 60 specialized and auxiliary firefighting vehicles, along with additional water supply units. Firefighting boats were also stationed in the Tigris River to ensure a steady supply of water to support the firefighting vehicles.

“With assistance from the Interior Ministry’s units and Baghdad Municipality, Civil Defense teams successfully isolated the burning warehouses from adjacent structures, fully containing the fire without any reported injuries,” the statement added.

Additionally, the Civil Defense has requested “a formal investigation” to be initiated by the relevant police precinct and recommended calling in a forensic expert to determine the initial cause of the fire. The ministry indicated that “those found in violation of safety protocols established by Civil Defense, despite prior warning, will be held accountable.”

Previously, Iraq’s Ministry of Interior announced that firefighters had successfully contained the blaze that erupted in commercial warehouses on Al-Dhilal Street in central Baghdad.

“There were no casualties, but the fire caused material losses, damaging warehouses that stored refrigerant gas cylinders, electrical appliances, cosmetics, and other goods,” confirmed Brig. Gen. Miqdad Miri, the Ministry spokesperson.

Shafaq News correspondent reported that some individuals exploited the thick smoke plumes covering the scene of the warehouse fire to steal remaining items, pointing out that “the security forces are currently working to secure the warehouses and prevent theft.”