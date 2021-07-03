Report

exIraq’ oil ports to the United States decrease in the past week

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-07-03T07:05:02+0000
Shafaq News / The Energy Information Administration (EIA) Data showed, on Saturday, that Iraqi oil exports to the United States decreased to 142 thousand bpd in the past week.

EIA stated in a report, "Iraq oil exports dropped to about 142 thousand bpd in the past week, while US imports also decreased in the same week by 339 thousand bpd to export a total of by 5,239 thousand barrels per day."

The top three source countries of U.S. import oil are Canada (3,282 thousand bpd), Mexico (747 thousand bpd), and Saudi Arabia (565 thousand bpd). "

It indicated that "US imports of crude oil from Russia is 287 thousand bpd, Ecuador 260 thousand bpd, Nigeria 33 thousand bpd, Brazil 71 thousand bpd and from Columbia 139 thousand bpd."

Iraq is the second–largest crude oil producer in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) after Saudi Arabia, and it holds the world’s fifth–largest proved crude oil reserves. Most of Iraq’s major known fields–all of which are located onshore–are producing or are in development.

