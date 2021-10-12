driven by other crudes, Basra light closes higher 

Shafaq News/ Basra's light crude closed higher on Tuesday, settling at $82.47 a barrel, $1.46 (1.8%) above the previous session's price.
The price of a Basra heavy crude barrel rose to $76.7 a barrel, up by $0.55 (0.72%).
The Saudi Arab light crude closed at $81.83 a barrel, while Iran's heavy settled $79.15 a barrel. UAE's Murban Mixture and the Algerian Saharan blend registered $83.05 and $83.73 a barrel, respectively. A barrel of Bonny light (Nigeria) registered $83.28, $0.52 below Angola's Girassol.