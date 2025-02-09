World Gold Council: Iraq moves up in global gold reserves ranking – World Gold Council

Shafaq News/ Iraq has climbed one spot in the global ranking of countries with the largest gold reserves, reaching the 28th position out of 100 nations, according to the latest data from the World Gold Council.

The February report shows that Iraq advanced from 31st place globally and now ranks fourth in the Arab world, following Saudi Arabia, Lebanon, and Algeria.

Iraq increased its gold holdings to 162.7 metric tons, accounting for 12.7% of its total reserves, the data showed.

The United States remains the world's largest holder of gold, with 8,133 metric tons, followed by Germany (3,351 tons), Italy (2,452 tons), and France (2,437 tons). At the bottom of the list, Trinidad and Tobago holds 1.9 tons.