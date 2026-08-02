Weekly trading value on Iraq bourse plunges 63%

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Trading activity on the Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) slowed sharply, with the value of transactions falling more than 63% from the previous week to 17.46 billion Iraqi dinars ($13.3M).

According to the exchange's weekly report, trading took place over five sessions involving 69 listed companies. Shares of 26 companies were not trade because buy and sell orders failed to match, while eight companies remained suspended for failing to meet disclosure requirements.

The ISX15 index closed at 1,267.67 points, down 0.17% from the previous week, while the broader ISX60 index slipped 0.30% to 1,041.07 points.

Weekly trading volume dropped 67.90% from the previous week, and the total value of trades declined 63.62%. By contrast, the number of executed transactions rose 3.41%.

Foreign investors bought 65.596 million shares worth 55.461 million Iraqi dinars ($42.3K) in 102 transactions and sold 32.742 million shares valued at 282.051 million Iraqi dinars ($215.3K) through 150 transactions.

The Iraq Stock Exchange holds five trading sessions each week, from Sunday to Thursday, and includes 104 listed Iraqi joint-stock companies representing the banking, telecommunications, industry, agriculture, insurance, financial investment, tourism, hotel, and service sectors.