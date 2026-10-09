Washington grants temporary sanctions relief for Russian diesel

Washington grants temporary sanctions relief for Russian diesel
2026-10-09T20:56:39+00:00

Shafaq News- Washington/ Moscow

The US Treasury Department on Friday authorized Russian diesel exports to global markets under a temporary sanctions exemption, following a telephone conversation between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin on measures to ease energy prices.

At Trump’s direction, the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) issued a temporary general license allowing Russian diesel to enter international markets immediately.

Trump disclosed on Truth Social that Moscow had agreed to supply more than 300,000 tons of diesel immediately, another 500,000 tons in November, and one million tons afterward, followed by an additional three million tons within a short period, depending on the condition of Russia’s refineries.

He predicted that the arrangement, alongside Washington’s “total control” of the Strait of Hormuz, would rapidly lower fuel prices, particularly benefiting American farmers, ranchers, and truckers.

Moscow acknowledged discussing energy supplies during the call, with Putin reaffirming Russia’s readiness to provide oil and petroleum products to US and international markets, according to a Kremlin statement carried by TASS.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy criticized the sanctions relief, warning that easing pressure on Moscow without commitments to reduce hostilities would strengthen its ability to continue the war against Ukraine.

“Allowing Russia to sell petroleum products is an investment in a war that must be ended, not prolonged,” Zelenskyy argued, urging Washington to make the exemption conditional on reciprocal measures to halt attacks on energy infrastructure.

He proposed suspending Ukrainian strikes on Russian refineries and other oil facilities in exchange for Moscow ending attacks on Ukraine’s energy network, favoring a negotiated arrangement over unilateral concessions.

Global diesel supplies remain tight, with US distillate inventories, including diesel and heating oil, falling to approximately 105.14 million barrels, well below the five-year seasonal range.

Washington has pursued additional measures to ease the shortage. Earlier this month, Trump ruled out restrictions on US diesel exports after G7 governments agreed to release up to 100 million barrels of diesel and crude oil from emergency reserves over four months.

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