Shafaq News- Kyiv/ Moscow

Ukraine reported one person killed and 14 others injured in a Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia, while Moscow said its forces had captured five communities across the Kharkiv, Sumy, and Zaporizhzhia regions over the past week.

Among those injured in Zaporizhzhia were a child and a police officer, according to Ukraine’s State Emergency Service. Psychologists also provided support to 23 people following the attack.

Kyiv reported a series of strikes on Russian military and energy targets on October 8 and 9. The reported targets included a Pantsir-S1 air-defense system in Russia’s Krasnodar region, a drone launch site and command post near Donetsk, a fuel depot in Belgorod, and ammunition and supply sites in Russian-controlled areas of Luhansk and Donetsk.

The Ukrainian military also said its forces had targeted the Omsk and Ukhta oil refineries. Ukraine’s Defense Ministry reported that other recent strikes had hit Russian air-defense systems, radar installations, command posts, and logistics facilities. “Ukrainian medium-range operations in September had struck more than 30 Russian air-defense, radar, and electronic-warfare systems, along with more than 40 command posts and over 50 logistics sites.”

In September, Ukraine’s Defense Forces hit 30+ Russian air defense, radar, and EW systems, 40+ command posts, and 50+ logistics sites in middle-strike operations. On the list: S-400 launchers, Buk-M3, Pantsir-S1 and S2, Nebo-U and Podlet radars, Su-24 and MiG-29 jets, a Ka-27 helicopter, and a rail bridge in temporarily occupied Crimea. To be continued. 💥 — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) October 9, 2026

Another strike on a Russian oil refinery in Omsk – one of the major refineries – as well as on the Ukhta oil refinery, 1,900 kilometers from Ukraine’s state border. The target in Ukhta was hit by An-196 RS drones, which can fly about 2,500 kilometers, while FP-6 drones (modified FP-1s) were used against the Omsk refinery the day before. We continue to respond to Russia’s attacks on Ukraine, and we’re doing so with high precision. Another data center was hit as well – our symmetrical response. An important display of accuracy by our warriors. Glory to Ukraine! @ZelenskyyUa — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) October 9, 2026

Meanwhile, Russia claimed that more than 275 Ukrainian troops had been killed over the past week in an area where its forces said they had encircled Ukrainian formations. Moscow also said its forces had captured 414 square kilometers of territory and 20 communities since surrounding the Ukrainian units, claiming that more than 1,360 Ukrainian personnel had been killed during that period.

Across individual fronts, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported Ukrainian losses of more than 1,850 personnel in the Battlegroup North sector, over 1,565 in the Battlegroup West sector, more than 1,215 in the southern sector, over 3,415 in the Battlegroup Center sector, more than 1,845 in the eastern sector, and about 245 in the Battlegroup Dnepr sector.

“Russian air defenses had intercepted 7,389 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones, 17 Flamingo long-range cruise missiles, 31 guided aerial bombs, and nine HIMARS rockets over the past week,” the ministry stated.