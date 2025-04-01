WGC: 29% of central banks to buy gold in 2025

Shafaq News/ Nearly a third of the world’s central banks plan to increase their gold reserves in 2025, driven by financial market concerns and rising economic risks, the World Gold Council said on Tuesday.

The council revealed in a report that 29% of central banks intend to purchase gold this year to rebalance reserves to a more strategic level amid market uncertainty, and persistent inflation.

In 2023, the banks added 1,037 tons of gold, marking the second-highest annual purchases on record, following a record 1,082 tons in 2022.

Iraq holds 162.7 tons of gold, ranking 28th globally among countries with the largest gold reserves.