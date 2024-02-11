USD stabilizes in Baghdad, slightly rises in Erbil

Shafaq News / On Sunday, at the beginning of the week, the exchange rate of the dollar fluctuated due to various economic factors. The Central Bank of Iraq continued its efforts to stabilize the currency market and maintain the value of the Iraqi dinar against the dollar.

In Baghdad markets, the dollar prices remained stable, while slightly increasing in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region.

According to our correspondent, the dollar's prices remained unchanged with the opening of the main Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges, standing at 152,500 IQD for $100, the same rates as yesterday, Saturday.

The selling prices in currency exchange shops in local markets in Baghdad remained stable, with the selling price at 153,500 IQD, while the buying price was 152,500 IQD for every $100.