USD exchange rates rise in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News / On Thursday, the US dollar exchange rates increased against the Iraqi dinar in Baghdad and Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region.

According to Shafaq News Agency’s correspondent, the dollar prices rose with the closure of Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya main exchanges in Baghdad, reaching 152,000 IQD for $100. In comparison, it was 151,700 IQD for $100 earlier in the day.

Our correspondent noted that the selling prices in currency exchange shops in the local markets in Baghdad increased, with the selling price reaching 153,000 IQD for $100, while the buying price was 151,000 IQD for $100.