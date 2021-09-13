Report

USD dropped ahead of Baghdad markets closure

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-09-13T16:05:43+0000
Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange rates against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) closed lower in the markets of the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, today, Monday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the dollar closed at 147,400 IQD for every 100 USD in al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges.

At the opening of the market this morning, both central exchanges traded the 100 USD at 147,550 IQD.

The buying and selling rates of the USD in Baghdad's local market stood at 147,800 and 146,700 IQD for every 100, respectively.

