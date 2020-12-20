Report

Category: Economy

Date: 2020-12-20T09:35:28+0000
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Shafaq News / The dollar exchange rates stabilized in the Iraqi market today, Sunday (December 20, 2020).

•             The Kifah Stock Exchange recorded 145,500 dinars, for $ 100.

•             The Al-Harthiya Stock Exchange recorded 146,000 dinars for 100 dollars.

 

In Baghdad

Selling prices in the banking stores in the local markets

•Sale price:  147,000 dinars for $ 100

•             Purchase price: 144,000 dinars for $ 100

 

In Erbil

Selling prices in the banking stores in the local markets

•Sale price:  143,000 dinars for $ 100

•             Purchase price: 141,000 dinars for $ 100

 

 

