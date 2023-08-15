USD dips in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News / Baghdad and Erbil witnessed a decrease in the exchange rates of the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar on Tuesday.

According to Shafaq News Agency's correspondent, al-Kifah and al-Harthiya central stock exchanges in Baghdad reported an exchange rate of 152,850 Iraqi dinars per 100 US dollars, marking a significant decrease compared to rates recorded in the morning of 152,950 dinars per 100 dollars.

Meanwhile, local currency exchange offices in Baghdad also experienced a downward trend. The selling price of the US dollar reached 154,000 dinars, whereas the buying prices reached 152,000 dinars per 100 US dollars.

In Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan region, the stock exchange also observed a similar decrease. The selling price reached 152,900 dinars, while the buying price reached 152,800 dinars per 100 US dollars.