Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange transactions against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) closed at a lower rate in the markets of the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, today, Sunday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the USD closed at a rate of 147750 IQD to 100 in al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges.

The selling and buying rates of the USD in Baghdad's local markets stood at 148250 and 147250 IQD for every 100, respectively.