For the second day in a row, dollar closes lower in Baghdad markets

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar continue to shrug gains in Baghdad's markets as it closes lower for the second time this week.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the U.S. dollar pinned at 148,300 Iraqi dinars for every 100 dollars in al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges.

At the opening of the market this morning, both central exchanges traded the 100 dollar at 149,200 dinar.

Our correspondent reported that Baghdad local markets were trading the 100 U.S. dollars at 148,750 dinars for sellers and 147,750 for buyers.