Report
rss
Iraq News
Kurdistan
Economy
World
All News
Dinar/Dollar's rates rise in Baghdad
Category: Economy
Date: 2021-06-24T15:54:53+0000
Shafaq News/ The Dinar/Dollar exchange rates rose in Baghdad today afternoon.
Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that Al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges are trading the 100 US dollar at 147400 Iraqi Dinars.
He noted that the US buying and selling prices in Baghdad's local markets reached 147750 and 146750, respectively.
related
Slight rise in the U.S. dollar exchange rate in Baghdad and Erbil
Date: 2021-01-20 08:31:05
U.S. dollar reaches six-week high on weaker other currencies
Date: 2021-02-02 06:06:55
The U.S. dollar paused after 10 days of losses
Date: 2021-02-19 09:22:16
For the second day in a row, dollar closes lower in Baghdad markets
Date: 2021-06-16 15:52:23
U.S. dollar buoyed amid stimulus prospects
Date: 2021-01-12 07:26:11
Gold edges up as U.S. dollar retracts
Date: 2021-01-13 10:19:00
We're sorry but Shafaaq website doesn't work properly without
JavaScript
enabled. Please enable it to continue.