Dinar/Dollar's rates rise in Baghdad

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-06-24T15:54:53+0000

Shafaq News/ The Dinar/Dollar exchange rates rose in Baghdad today afternoon. Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that Al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges are trading the 100 US dollar at 147400 Iraqi Dinars. He noted that the US buying and selling prices in Baghdad's local markets reached 147750 and 146750, respectively.

