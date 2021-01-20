Report

Slight rise in the U.S. dollar exchange rate in Baghdad and Erbil

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-01-20T08:31:05+0000
Shafaq News/ The exchange rates of the U.S. dollar against the Iraqi dinar increased slightly today, Wednesday, January 20, 2021, in Baghdad and Kurdistan. 

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that both the Central al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Stock Exchange in Baghdad registered 145,800 Iraqi dinars today for 100 U.S. dollars, compared to 145700 Iraqi dinars yesterday.

 Our correspondent indicated that the selling and buying prices in the local market in Baghdad stabilized at 146,250 and 145,000 dinars per 100 U.S. dollars, respectively.

 As for Erbil, the capital of Kurdistan Region, U.S dollar selling and buying prices jumped to 146,000 and 145,500 dinars per 100 U.S. dollars, respectively.

