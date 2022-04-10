Report
USD closes higher in Baghdad on Sunday
Category: Economy
Date: 2022-04-10T15:05:55+0000
Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange transactions against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) closed at a higher rate in the markets of the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, today, Sunday.
Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the USD closed at a rate of 147,950 IQD to 100 in al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges, 125 IQD above the opening rate this morning.
The buying and selling rates of the USD in Baghdad's local markets stood at 148,500 and 147,500 IQD to 100, respectively.
