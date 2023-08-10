USD/IQD closes higher in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange rates against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) closed higher in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil on Thursday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said the USD closed at a rate of 152,200 IQD to 100 in al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges.

At the opening of the market this morning, both central exchanges traded 100 USD at 147,600 IQD.

The buying and selling rates of the USD in Baghdad's parallel market stood at 153,200 and 151,200 IQD to 100, respectively.

In the capital city of the Kurdistan region, the USD buying and selling rates rested at 152,450 and 152,350 to 100, respectively.