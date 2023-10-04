USD/IQD rate edges lower in Baghdad, Erbil
Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange rate against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) rose in the forex markets of the Iraqi capital city, Baghdad, on Wednesday.
Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges traded the USD at a rate of 156,750 IQD to 100, 150 IQD below Saturday.
The selling and buying rates of the USD in Baghdad's parallel markets settled at 157,750 and 155,750 IQD to 100, respectively.
In the capital city of the Kurdistan region, the USD selling and buying rates stood at 156,850 and 156,750 IQD to 100, respectively.