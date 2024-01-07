USD/IQD rate edges lower in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange rate against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) went down in the forex markets of the Iraqi capital city, Baghdad, on Sunday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges traded the USD at a rate of 152,850 IQD to 100, 400 IQD below Saturday.

The selling and buying rates of the USD in Baghdad's parallel markets settled at 153,750 and 151,750 IQD to 100, respectively.