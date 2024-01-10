USD/IQD rate edges higher in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange rate against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) rose in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil on Wednesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges traded the USD at a rate of 153,900 IQD to 100, 500 IQD above Tuesday.

The selling and buying rates of the USD in Baghdad's parallel markets settled at 154,750 and 153,750 IQD to 100, respectively.