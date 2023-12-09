USD/IQD rate edges higher in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange rate against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) rose in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil on Saturday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges traded the USD at a rate of 157,700 IQD to 100, 300 IQD above Sunday.

The selling and buying rates of the USD in Baghdad's parallel markets settled at 158,750 and 156,750 IQD to 100, respectively.