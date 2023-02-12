USD/IQD rate closes higher in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange transactions against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) closed at a higher rate in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil today, Sunday.

Shafaq News agency correspondent said that the USD exchange transactions in al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges closed at a rate of 148,000 IQD to 100, 1000 IQD above the opening rate this morning.

The selling and buying rates of the USD in Baghdad's parallel markets settled at 149,000 and 147,000 IQD for 100, respectively.

In Erbil, the USD selling and buying rates settled at 150,250 and 149,250 IQD to 100, respectively.