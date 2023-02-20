USD/IQD rate climbs in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange transactions against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) climbed in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil today, Monday .

Shafaq News agency correspondent said that the USD exchange transactions in al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges closed at a rate of 152500 IQD to 100.

The selling and buying rates of the USD in Baghdad's parallel markets settled at 153500 and 151500 IQD for 100, respectively.

In Erbil, the USD selling and buying rates settled at 153300 and 152300 IQD to 100, respectively.