USD/IQD exchange rates surge in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News – Baghdad / Erbil

The US dollar exchange rates strengthened against the Iraqi dinar on Monday in Baghdad and Erbil, coinciding with the close of local currency markets.

According to a Shafaq News survey, Baghdad’s al-Kifah and al-Harithiya central exchanges registered a rate of 142,950 dinars per 100 dollars, up from 142,700 dinars recorded earlier in the day.

In local exchange shops across the capital, the selling rate reached 144,000 dinars per 100 dollars, while the buying rate stood at 142,000 dinars.

In Erbil, the selling rate stood at 142,050 dinars per 100 dollars and the buying rate at 141,850 dinars.