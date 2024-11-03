USD/IQD exchange rates surge in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, US dollar exchange rates climbed in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil.

According to a Shafaq News Agency survey, Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central exchanges registered an exchange rate of 150,700 IQD per $100, up from 150,200 IQD on Saturday.

In Baghdad’s local currency exchange shops, selling rates reached 151,750 IQD, while buying rates stood at 149,750 IQD per $100.

In Erbil, the selling rates stood at 150,800 IQD and buying rates at 150,700 IQD per $100.