USD/IQD exchange rates stabilize in Baghdad, surge in Erbil

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar was steady in Baghdad and edged higher in Erbil on Saturday as trading resumed for the week, hovering around 157,000 Iraqi dinars per 100 dollars.

According to Shafaq News market survey, the dollar traded at 156,850 dinars per 100 dollars in Baghdad's Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central exchanges, unchanged from Thursday's opening session.

In the Iraqi capital, exchange shops sold the dollar at 157,250 dinars and bought it at 156,250 dinars.

In Erbil, the dollar advanced, with selling prices reaching 156,900 dinars per 100 dollars and buying prices at 156,800 dinars.