USD/IQD exchange rates stabilize in Baghdad and climb in Erbil

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-11-19T10:46:49+0000
Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange rate against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) stabilized in the daily transactions at the official markets of Baghdad but inched higher in Erbil on Saturday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the Central al-Kifah and al-Harithiya exchanges are trading the USD at a rate of 148400 IQD to 100.

Our correspondent said that the selling and buying rates of 100 USD in the local markets of the Iraqi capital rested at 148750 and 147750 IQD, respectively.

In the capital of the Kurdistan Region, Erbil, the selling and buying rates settled at 148550 and 148475 IQD to 100 USD

