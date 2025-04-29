USD/IQD exchange rates inch lower in Baghdad, Erbil

USD/IQD exchange rates inch lower in Baghdad, Erbil
2025-04-29T08:00:03+00:00

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the US dollar exchange rates declined against the Iraqi dinar in Baghdad and Erbil.

According to a Shafaq News survey, Baghdad’s al-Kifah and al-Harithiya central exchanges registered a rate of 144,650 IQD per $100, down from 145,300 IQD recorded on Monday.

In local exchange shops in Baghdad, the selling price fell to 145,500 IQD per $100, while the buying price stood at 143,500 IQD.

In Erbil, the selling prices reached 144,550 IQD, and the buying prices stood at 144,250 IQD.

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon