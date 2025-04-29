USD/IQD exchange rates inch lower in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the US dollar exchange rates declined against the Iraqi dinar in Baghdad and Erbil.

According to a Shafaq News survey, Baghdad’s al-Kifah and al-Harithiya central exchanges registered a rate of 144,650 IQD per $100, down from 145,300 IQD recorded on Monday.

In local exchange shops in Baghdad, the selling price fell to 145,500 IQD per $100, while the buying price stood at 143,500 IQD.

In Erbil, the selling prices reached 144,550 IQD, and the buying prices stood at 144,250 IQD.