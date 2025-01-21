USD/IQD exchange rates inch higher in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the exchange rates for the US dollar surged in Baghdad and Erbil as the stock exchange market closed.

According to a Shafaq News survey, Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central exchanges registered a rate of 151,200 IQD per $100, compared to 150,900 IQD in the morning.

In Baghdad's local currency exchange shops, the selling rate reached 152,250 IQD per $100, while the buying rate stood at 150,250 IQD.

In Erbil, the selling rate was 151,000 IQD per $100, with the buying rate at 150,900 IQD.