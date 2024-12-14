USD/IQD exchange rates inch higher in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the US dollar prices surged in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil, as the stock exchange closed.

According to a Shafaq News survey, Al-KifahUSD/IQD exchange rates inch higher in Baghdad, Erbil and Al-Harithiya central stock exchanges recorded 151,000 IQD per $100, compared to 150,650 IQD earlier in the day.

In local exchange shops in Baghdad, the selling price increased to 152,000 IQD per $100, while the buying price was 150,000 IQD.

In Erbil, the selling price reached 150,450 IQD per $100, and the buying price stood at 150,250 IQD.